Will Russia declare all-out war in Ukraine on May 9? Find out what Kremlin has to say

Will Russia declare all-out war in Ukraine on May 9? Well, several people have been making this speculation.

But Russia has dismissed it and called it "nonsense".

Since the beginning of the conflict, all eyes have been on Russia and Ukraine. Several people around the world have been urging to end the war. But Russia doesn’t seem to be ready for it.

Moscow also doesn’t refer to it as war and calls it "special military operation".

In the last few days, some Western officials have speculated that President Vladimir Putin may announce an escalation of conflict at May 9 Victory Parade.

There is no truth to the rumours "at all", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said the military will not forcefully alter their operations during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, which is commemorated in Russia on May 9.

“The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to minimise any risks for the civilian population and Russian military personnel,” Lavrov told the Italian Mediaset broadcaster, saying that “our troops will not artificially adjust their actions to any date, including Victory Day.”

Lavrov stated that Russia is focused on its main objectives in Ukraine, which were announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, namely the protection and security of civilians, the absence of any threats related to offensive weapons and Nazification on Ukrainian territory, which the West is actively attempting to downplay.

