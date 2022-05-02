In Pics: New Mexico battles United States largest active wildfire, 104 thousand acres go up in smoke

Smoke everywhere

William Sandoval, a 40 year resident of Chacon, said the fire smoke was quickly enveloping the area around his house when authorities knocked on his door, telling him to evacuate.

"I got up in the morning at 6 and, at that time, the smoke was still miles away," Sandoval said, while holding his dog Copper at a high school gym converted into an evacuation center. "By 9 o'clock, 9:30, the smoke in the valley was so thick you needed a butter knife to cut through it. It came on really fast and, at that point, that's when the law enforcement came by to tell us to get out."

(Photograph:Twitter)