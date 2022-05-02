In Pics: New Mexico battles United States largest active wildfire, 104 thousand acres go up in smoke
Updated: May 02, 2022, 05:43 PM(IST)
Thousands of residents of a historic Old West town in New Mexico were told to prepare for possible evacuation on Sunday (May 1) as fierce winds drove the largest active US wildfire through drought-parched forests.
The Calf Canyon fire has so far burned 104,000 acres (42,100 hectares), an area nearly the size of Albuquerque, and is the largest of a dozen Southwest blazes that scientists have said are more widespread and arriving earlier this year due to climate change.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The destruction
Burning since April 6 around 30 miles (48 km) east of Santa Fe, the fire has destroyed more than 300 properties and forced the evacuation of dozens of villages and settlements in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Keeping the loved ones safe
People in the west of Las Vegas, New Mexico packed bags and kept family members close after the fire burned within 5 miles (8 km) of their homes near interstate highway 25, according to local officials and fire authorities.
Crews bulldozed firebreaks to the west and north of the city of 14,000 to protect ranches, rural houses and the United World College in the village of Montezuma, fire official Todd Abel told a briefing.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Smoke everywhere
William Sandoval, a 40 year resident of Chacon, said the fire smoke was quickly enveloping the area around his house when authorities knocked on his door, telling him to evacuate.
"I got up in the morning at 6 and, at that time, the smoke was still miles away," Sandoval said, while holding his dog Copper at a high school gym converted into an evacuation center. "By 9 o'clock, 9:30, the smoke in the valley was so thick you needed a butter knife to cut through it. It came on really fast and, at that point, that's when the law enforcement came by to tell us to get out."
(Photograph:Twitter)
The fight to keep it from spreading
The greatest wildfire in the US is being fought by over 1,000 firefighters aided by bulldozers and aircrafts.
According to Mike Johnson, a spokesperson with the fire management team, ash from the fire has fallen 7 miles or 11 kilometres through the air in Las Vegas.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rapid spread
Officials said mapping imagery showed the fire rose in size from Friday's 103 square miles (266 square kilometres) to 152 square miles (393 square kilometres) by early Saturday. During a briefing Saturday evening, the fire was classified as 30 percent contained.
However, fire authorities warned that windy conditions and smoke are predicted in the following days, and residents were encouraged to stay alert for any additional evacuation orders.
(Photograph:Twitter)
US wildfires increase in frequency and damage
US wildfires have burned more than twice as much land this year as in the same period of 2021, and about 70 per cent more than the 10-year average, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.