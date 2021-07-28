Top 10 world news: WHO warns on rising Covid cases, US to change vaccine laws & more

The World Health Organization has warned that a total of 200 million cases could be reported globally within the next two weeks if current trends continue. According to its report, the number of global coronavirus deaths increased 21 per cent in the past week, affecting the Americas and South-East Asia regions the most. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide also rose by 8 per cent during the past week, with about 540,000 daily infections being reported on average.

In other news, Joe Biden, US president, recently revealed that making the Coronavirus vaccine compulsory for all American federal workers is under consideration. The announcement follows mandatory vaccination and regular Covid testing for government employees in California and New York.

Click on headlines to read more

Coronavirus deaths surge by 21% , cases can exceed 200 million in two weeks: WHO

According to the World Health Organization, globally the number of deaths due to Coronavirus rose 21 per cent over the course of the week, with the Americas and South-East Asia reporting the highest death rates.

Biden to make coronavirus vaccine compulsory for federal workers: Reports

US President Biden plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for federal workers, according to local reports.

Amid fighting between Taliban and Afghan troops, Russia to bolster Tajikistan's military

As the Taliban surge continues in the border areas, Russia announced it would provide Tajikistan with military equipment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Dalai Lama's representative in Delhi

The US Secretary of State Blinken met Ngodup Dongchung, the Dalai Lama's representative, during his visit to New Delhi, India's capital.

Taliban delegation meets Chinese foreign minister, holds talks

On Wednesday, the Taliban delegation's nine members met with China's foreign minister in an effort to hold peace talks and discuss security issues, according to group officials.

Taiwan opens investigation into claims that ex-deputy defence minister was Chinese spy

In an investigation believed to be the highest-level instance of suspected spying across the Taiwan Strait in recent memory, Taiwan authorities are investigating a former deputy defence minister and several other serving and retired military officers.

Nepal faces competing territorial claims from both India, China

The Nepali Congress leader and former Information and Communication Minister, Minendra Rijal, have assured a diplomatic solution to the dispute with both India and China.

After anti-mask policy, California restaurant decides to serve only unvaccinated people

A California restaurant that last year, became (in)famous for adopting an anti-mask policy has adopted an anti-vaccine policy and has decided to serve only the unvaccinated people.

China blocks paid after-school tutoring by public-school teachers

A ban has been imposed on the private tutoring provided by primary and middle school teachers in China. As part of its efforts to reduce family living costs in order to boost the birth rate, the Ministry of Education issued sweeping rules last week banning for-profit after-school tutoring in core school subjects.

Earth's 'vital signs' are worsening due to climate change, scientists warn

The planet's vital signals, which indicate how healthy it is, are rapidly deteriorating, according to a group of scientists.