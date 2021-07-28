Biden to make coronavirus vaccine compulsory for federal workers: Reports

US President Joe Biden is planning to make coronavirus vaccine compulsory for all American federal workers, as per local reports.

The news broke out in the country after a small question-answer round Biden entertained after his speech to members of the intelligence community at the Office of the Director of National intelligence.

When asked if the Biden administration is planning to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for all federal employees, the President said the plan is under consideration.

"That's under consideration right now, but if you're not vaccinated, you’re not really as smart as I thought you were," he said.

His statement comes after some areas such as California and New York announced regulations for government employees, including compulsory vaccination and regular Covid tests.

This has also come as the second big announcement of the day. A few hours earlier, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask mandate. As per the new mandate, residents of a few selected, high-transmission areas will have to compulsorily wear masks indoors too now.

Talking about this mandate, Biden said "I hope all Americans who live in the areas covered by the CDC guidance will follow it. I certainly will when I travel to these areas."

Biden has also assured that he will soon be laying out the "next steps in our effort to get more Americans vaccinated". In addition, he has urged people to trust and follow science and get vaccinated to help America beat Covid.