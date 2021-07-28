Coronavirus deaths surge by 21% , cases can exceed 200 million in two weeks: WHO

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of global deaths from coronavirus jumped 21 per cent over the past week.

''The highest numbers of deaths per 100,000 population over the past week were observed in the Americas and South-East Asia Regions which reported 2.8 and 1.1 new deaths per 100,000 population, respectively,'' the UN health agency said.

Over the past week, the overall COVID-19 cases across the globe also jumped by 8 per cent as about 540,000 daily infections were reported on average.

WHO has warned ''if these trends continue, the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks.''

Only 1.1 per cent of people in these countries have received at least one dose, compared to 26.9 per cent of the total world population, according to figures from Our World in Data.

Global health experts warn that the pandemic will continue to spread and spawn new variants until larger numbers of people across the globe are vaccinated.

While some countries are considering vaccinating children and giving booster jabs, others have so far been unable to vaccinate the elderly, the age group most vulnerable to developing serious disease and health care workers.

In a weekly operational update issued Wednesday, the WHO said that at a recent UN Crisis Management Team meeting it "reported that there will be increased vaccine donations to the Covax facility, projecting an additional 250 million vaccines over the next six to eight weeks".

Covax is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, with UNICEF using its vaccine logistics expertise to handle the delivery flights.

Under Covax, the 92 poorest countries can access jabs for free, with donors covering the cost.

