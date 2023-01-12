Top 10 world news: WHO says China 'heavily underreporting' Covid deaths & more

Click on the headlines to read more.

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that while China was now making more data on Covid-19 readily available, it is still heavily underreporting deaths caused by the disease. The world body believes that the numbers being shared are not showing the true impact of its current surge in cases.



Microsoft joined a coveted group of counted few companies in the world which is allowing its workers in the United States unlimited paid time off. Microsoft said it will allow its salaried employees with noteworthy achievements to take discretionary paid time off, starting January 16.

The three-day strikes of thousands of nurses came to an end on Thursday as they returned to work after finalising a tentative contract agreement with two hospitals, which included pay raise and better working conditions, announced the union officials on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Thursday (January 12) ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay $273,334 (100 million Sir Lankan Rupees) as compensation to the victim fund of the 2019 Easter bombings for his negligence in preventing one of the worst terror strikes in the country despite having credible information of an imminent attack.

Australian politician Dominic Perrottet apologised on Thursday (January 12) and said that he was "deeply ashamed" about wearing a Nazi uniform on his 21st birthday. After Perrottet's confession the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, which represents the Jewish community in the state said, 'Nazi symbolism is not to be taken lightly and dressing as a Nazi is not a joke'

Swedish mining company LKAB said Thursday (January 12) that they have discovered Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth elements. The mining company noted that the earth elements are essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

On Wednesday, about 9,000 domestic flights across the United States were grounded, the aviation system brought to its knees, all because of a "corrupted file". Was it a cyber attack or a malicious attack? Here's what we know.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said that the cough syrups made by the pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech based in India should not be used for children. The recommendation comes after the syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan.

After Cricket Australia announced its decision to withdraw from the forthcoming scheduled ODI series against Afghanistan due to Taliban government's latest move to restrict women's right in country, the concerned Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued a statement calling CA's decision as 'pathetic'.