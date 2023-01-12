Australian politician apologises, says it was ‘terrible’ decision to wear Nazi uniform on 21st b’day party

Australian politician Dominic Perrottet apologised on Thursday (January 12) and said that he was "deeply ashamed" over wearing a Nazi uniform on his 21st birthday. The now 40-year-old Perrottet, who is New South Wales (NSW) premier, revealed the years-old incident after he received a call two days earlier from a colleague about the controversial uniform.

"I am truly sorry for that terrible decision," Perrottet told the media, confessing, "When I was 21, I had my 21st fancy dress party. I wore a Nazi uniform." He said the party's theme was "uniforms". "It was stupid," Perrottet added.



"I am deeply ashamed of what I did and I am truly sorry for the hurt and the pain that this will cause people right across our state and particularly members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families," he said.

In his apology, the politician said that he was naive at the time and did not understand the significance. He mentioned that he was unaware of the pain that the uniform represented in light of the millions of people killed in the Holocaust.



"It was just a terrible mistake where I, at that age in my life, I just did not understand the gravity and the hurt of what that uniform means to people, not just in our state, but around the country and around the world."

He added that the incident that happened almost 20 years ago is something that has caused him "anxiety" throughout his life.

After his confession, the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, which represents the Jewish community in the state: "Nazi symbolism is not to be taken lightly and dressing as a Nazi is not a joke."

The statement added: "This incident, no matter how old, is a reminder of the need to continually educate all Australians - and particularly our youth - about the abhorrent nature of the Nazi regime."

Perrottet will face state-wide elections in March and the leader of the state's conservative coalition is facing a tough battle after being in power for 12 years.

