Disappointed Afghanistan Cricket Board calls CA's decision as 'pathetic', considers taking matter to ICC

After Cricket Australia announced its decision to withdraw from the forthcoming scheduled ODI series against Afghanistan due to Taliban government's latest move to restrict women's right in country, the concerned Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued a statement calling CA's decision as 'pathetic'. Not only this, many Afghan players including their new captain T20I Rashid Khan - who also plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League slammed this, even threatening to quit playing in BBL in retaliation to that.

CA's statement to withdraw Afghanistan ODIs is unfair and unexpected



ACB is extremely disappointed by the pathetic decision of @CricketAus to withdraw from Afghanistan ODI series in March and will officially write to the @ICC over the issue.



Earlier, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was the first player who decided to step aside from representing his franchise - Sydney Sixers in BBL following CA's decision.

time to say won't be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that's how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them

Rashid Khan, who had been playing in this league from past six seasons, expressed his disappointment in a tweet. The star leggie wrote, "I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

Meanwhile, ACB also issued a statement saying this was unexpected from Cricket Australia and this will leave a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in the country alongside affecting love and passion for the game in Afghanistan.

"Cricket Australia's decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government, which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicise the sport," the ACB statement said. "The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected, and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game.

In the statement they added, in this war-torn country cricket played a huge role in bringing people together, and that it was a source of hope and inspiration for the native people.

"Cricket has played a significant role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan. After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped to bring people together and provide a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, particularly young people. In addition, Cricket [sic] has also been an important tool for promoting education and social development in the country."