Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq slams Cricket Australia over 'childish decisions', withdraws from BBL 2022/23
Australia was scheduled to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in the UAE in March this year following India's tour.
Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq pulled out of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to abandon the forthcoming series against the Asian team in March this year. Citing Taliban's recent decision to further restrict women's right in the country, CA announced on Thursday, December 12th, of withdrawing from their scheduled ODI series against Afghanistan. Slamming this call from the Australian board, Naveen-ul-Haq in a tweet called this as a 'childish decision' and announced that he will not be participating for Sydney Sixers in BBL any further in a retaliation to this.
He tweeted, "Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA."
After detailed discussions with different stakeholders, including the Australian government, CA in a statement said the board is committed towards the growth of women's cricket around the world, including in the war-torn nation.
"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan. (We) will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan will not be participating in the upcoming Women's U19 T20 World Cup, that begins in Benoni, South Africa on Saturday, January 14th. Afghanistan is the only ICC full-member country that doesn't have a women's team.