Major update on Rishabh Pant's injury status following knee surgery; 'he will take time to recover' - Doctors

Following Rishabh Pant's horrific accident on December 30th on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, the cricket fraternity went into a frenzy. The India-keeper batter escaped any life-threatening scare but suffered multiple injuries including breaking both his ligaments for which he underwent a surgery last week. After first of his two surgeries, Pant will be spending at least a week more in the hospital, and could likely be out for at least six months, as quoted by the BCCI in a report by Hindustan Times. Recently only, the former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also informed everyone that Pant is sure to be out of the upcoming IPL 2023.

As per the report, the doctors will begin with Pant's rehabilitation process; as a result he will back on his feet walking soon.



"With the mobilisation, the doctors are beginning his rehabilitation process. He will start walking with a walker and then independently. He will need an extensive rehabilitation programme," the official said.

The official further said both of his ligament tears are of some concern, adding that Pant will recover but all will depend on his ability to bear pain.

"As a wicketkeeper, both the ligament tears are of concern. The ACL crosses in the middle of the knee and connects the thigh bone to the shinbone. It helps stabilise the knee joint. Both the tears were the result of a massive impact injury. He will take time to recover, and it will depend on his ability to bear pain and the time taken for complete mobility," he added.

After getting treated first at a local hospital in Roorkee before getting shifted to the Max hospital in Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai where he was operated by the renowned BCCI-empanelled sports orthopaedic, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Meanwhile, as per Vaibhav Daga - who is the head of sports science and rehabilitation and consultant in sports medicine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Pant's current status is unclear as nothing has been revealed to them; however, he adds if there is a case of an ACL, Pant could likely to be sidelined for at least six to nine months.

"From the recent literature, usually if it’s an ACL, it will take between 6 and 9 months; that's what we look at for their return to sport. If it is an MCL it will take between 3 to 4 months, depending on the severity also and the procedure of surgery as it will differ from surgeon to surgeon, as they know best about the operated knee," Vaibhav Daga said.