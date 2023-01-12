Serbian Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of 2023 Australian Open; pulls hamstring in training

21-time Grand Slam winner Serbian Novak Djokovic suffered an injury scare a few days before the start of the 2023 Australian Open. Novak pulled his hamstring while playing against Daniil Medvedev in a practice match at the famous Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. The nine-time Australian Open champion will be returning to the hardcourt event this year after missing out on participating in it in 2022 because of his vaccination status. Novak, who suffered a hamstring injury at the Adelaide International 1 last week, played for under 40 minutes against Medvedev before withdrawing.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Novak said he could feel his hamstring getting pulled and he immediately thought of not continuing further as he didn't want to risk anything.

"I just felt it pulling and I didn't want to risk anything worse. I played a set and apologised to him [Medvedev] and he was understanding. I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open," Djokovic told Sky Sports.

The past week Novak won the Adelaide International 1 beating Sebastian Korda 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 in a hard-fought final. This win in the lead up to the first Slam of the year helped Novak equal Rafael Nadal's tally of 92 singles titles in open era, with only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) ahead of them.

Seeded 4th at the 2023 Australian Open, Novak will aim to win his record tenth title this time. If he gets successful, he will go level with top-seeded Rafael Nadal with 23 Grand Slams. In the absence of world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Novak will fancy his chances of claiming top prize.