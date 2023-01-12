Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy after withdrawing from Australian Open, sets eye on a 2024 return

A couple of days after withdrawing from the Australian Open, former world number 1 Naomi Osaka has revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with American rapper Cordae. The two have been dating since 2019.

Osaka took to Twitter to share the joyous news and said she was looking forward to being a mom.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom' haha," wrote Osaka.

Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion hinted that she will be taking off for the year but will return to the tournament in 2024.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023 ×

Many had anticipated the 25-year-old to return to the Rod Laver Arena to give another crack at the title, having been eliminated in the third round by American challenger, Amanda Anisimova last year.

Osaka has been missing from Tennis action since September. Her last appearance came in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo where she withdrew in the second round after complaining of abdominal pain.

However, Osaka looked at the silver lining and said the time away from the game had helped her gain a new perspective.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," added Osaka.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure."

The Japanese reached a career-high ATP world no. 1 ranking in 2019 but has since slipped to 47th in the world.

She has a total of four Grand Slam singles titles in her cabinet and was crowned the world's top-earning female athlete for 2022 by Forbes.

(With inputs from agencies)