Heartbreak! World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to miss Australian Open due to an injury

In what comes as unfortunate news for Tennis fans, Spanish teenage sensation, world no. 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will be missing the curtain raiser Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open due to a leg injury.

The 19-year-old took to his Twitter account to share the news. He said the injury came at a time when he was at his best in the preseason.

"I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg," tweeted Alcaraz.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024," he added.

When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg. pic.twitter.com/nJbIlMtGyK — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 6, 2023 ×

Alcaraz was the top seed at this year's event and one of the favourites to win the tournament. However, his withdrawal means that fellow Spaniard Rafel Nadal, a 22-time major champion will be the top seed in Down Under.

Subsequently, Novak Djokovic, who will be returning to Melbourne Park after a year will move onto the top four seedings. The nine-time Australian Open was deported last year after failing to comply with Australia's Covid policies.

Alcaraz became the world's youngest no. 1 ranked player in ATP history at the end of last year, despite missing the final two months due to an injury.

Alcaraz won the US Open in September, beating Casper Rudd in the finals. The teenager, who often draws comparisons to Nadal managed to come triumphant at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium where he neat Rudd with the scoreline reading 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Prior to the September victory, the US Open in 2021 and the French Open 2022 quarterfinals represented Alcaraz's best finishes at the grand slams.

(With inputs from agencies)