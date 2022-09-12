Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud to win US Open, ascends to world number one

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam match by defeating Casper Ruud in a thrilling US Open final in the early hours of Monday.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Spaniard triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, winning the decisive third set after 73 minutes. After giving up the second set, Alcaraz was on the verge of being down 3-0 games, but he kept his composure and broke back to force a tiebreak.

The third seed, who beat American Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling five-set match to advance to the final, smashed fifth-seed Ruud in the tiebreak, winning 7-1 as the tide dramatically turned in his favour. In the fourth set, Alcaraz showcased some exquisite serving and defensive play to break the tie halfway through.

The US Open in 2021 and the French Open this year's quarterfinals represented Alcaraz's previous best finishes at a major, making it his first Grand Slam final, as reported by the Mirror.

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before giving a loving embrace to Ruud at the net.

Carlos Alcaraz fell to the floor as he claimed the fourth and deciding set. Photo credits: AP

With his triumph, Alcaraz became the youngest player to ever hold the coveted world number one title. He then rushed into the audience to celebrate with his family and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has been working with him since he was 16 years old.

