SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' fails to make the cut at Directors Guild of America nominations

Amid all the joy, here's some sad news for SS Rajamouli and his magnum opus, 'RRR'. Following its historic win at the 80th Golden Globes, the Telugu drama failed to make the cut at the prestigious Director's Guild of America Awards nominations list.



DGA Awards, the most accurate bellwether for the Academy Awards, announced its nominees for its 75th edition on Wednesday, and once again, Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans,' Daniel Craig's 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' dominated the list.



However, what was most disappointing was Rajamouli's absence from the list. For the uninitiated, the film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been shortlisted by the Academy Awards for its catchy song 'Naatu Naatu.'

The DGA nomination list has raised concerns about whether the film will receive a record number of Academy nominations. The Oscar nominations list will come out on January 24, 2023.



Not only in India, but the film has received immense love from the international audience as well. The action film, which told the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against the Britishers, has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release but became the talk of the west after it was available to watch on Netflix. Many Hollywood filmmakers have praised the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences.