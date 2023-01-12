SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' fails to make the cut at Directors Guild of America nominations
Story highlights
The craze around SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' refuses to die down. The film, which was released in March 2022, has been one of the frontrunners of this award season. Making history, the film's song, 'Nattu Nattu' has won a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.
The craze around SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' refuses to die down. The film, which was released in March 2022, has been one of the frontrunners of this award season. Making history, the film's song, 'Nattu Nattu' has won a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.
Amid all the joy, here's some sad news for SS Rajamouli and his magnum opus, 'RRR'. Following its historic win at the 80th Golden Globes, the Telugu drama failed to make the cut at the prestigious Director's Guild of America Awards nominations list.
DGA Awards, the most accurate bellwether for the Academy Awards, announced its nominees for its 75th edition on Wednesday, and once again, Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans,' Daniel Craig's 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' dominated the list.
However, what was most disappointing was Rajamouli's absence from the list. For the uninitiated, the film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been shortlisted by the Academy Awards for its catchy song 'Naatu Naatu.'
Post Golden Globe win, lets take a look at SS Rajamouli and the magnificent feat he has achieved with 'RRR'
Post Golden Globe win, lets take a look at SS Rajamouli and the magnificent feat he has achieved with 'RRR'
The DGA nomination list has raised concerns about whether the film will receive a record number of Academy nominations. The Oscar nominations list will come out on January 24, 2023.
Not only in India, but the film has received immense love from the international audience as well. The action film, which told the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against the Britishers, has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release but became the talk of the west after it was available to watch on Netflix. Many Hollywood filmmakers have praised the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences.
SS Rajamouli has been campaigning for his film in the United States for months, and there are many possibilities that the film may score nominations at the Academy Awards.
Before the Golden Globe win, SS Rajamouli made history when he won the 'Best Director' trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
The film has nabbed five nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards: best picture, best director, best visual effects, best foreign language film, and best song (Naatu Naatu).
Not only SS Rajamouli, but the other notable directors who got snubbed are James Cameron for 'Avatar: The Way of Water', Baz Luhrmann for 'Elvis', and Gina Prince for 'The Woman King'.
The 75th Annual DGA Awards take place on February 18.