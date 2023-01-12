Indian cough syrups linked to kids’ deaths in Uzbekistan should not be used, says WHO

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said that the cough syrups made by the pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech based in India should not be used for children. The recommendation comes after the syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan. Few claims were made after an analysis made by Uzbekistan's health ministry showed that the syrups, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max contained ethylene glycol, a toxic substance.

The ministry's analysis further added that syrups were given to children in high doses, either by their parents, who misunderstood it as an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The Indian ministry suspended the production of the syrup at the factory soon after the deaths of 19 children were reported in Uzbekistan. However, the state of Uttar Pradesh in north India has suspended the production licence of Marion Biotech, according to recent reports.

So far, Marion has not provided any evidence to WHO on the safety and quality of its products.

Recently, four people were arrested during an investigation into the cough syrup matter by Uzbekistan's state security service.

The Uzbekistan incident came to light after almost 70 children allegedly died in Gambia after consuming cough and cold syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals based in New Delhi. The company, though denied any wrongdoing in the matter, prompting investigations.

However, according to the data provided by the Indian government inspectors, no contamination was founded in the test samples taken from Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies)