There is a new era in Syria as rebel factions launched an unprecedented offensive on November 27, which ultimately led to President Bashar al-Assad and his family fleeing the country. In other news, the Opposition Alliance, INDIA bloc, is set to introduce a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Syrian conflict: US NSA Sullivan to visit Israel for talks on Syria as rebels take over- Updates

United States (US) National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel this week for talks on Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and on a truce deal in Gaza.

Opposition INDIA Bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Opposition Alliance, INDIA bloc, is set to introduce a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The motion, to be filed under Article 67(B) of the Indian Constitution, has the backing of several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP), reported India Today.

Israeli PM Netanyahu to take witness stand on Dec 10 in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be taking the witness stand on Tuesday (Dec. 10) for the first time in his trial on corruption allegations, a report by the news agency Associated Press on Monday said.

South Korea's President Yoon faces ban on travelling abroad after martial law fiasco

An overseas travel ban was imposed on South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol by the authorities a week after his botched imposition of martial law, which pushed the democracy of the country into chaos.

Trump announces Alina Habba to serve as counselor to president in second term

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec. 8) announced that his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, will serve as counselor to the president during his second term in the White House.

India calls for preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria after Assad's ouster

India on Monday (Dec. 9) released a statement saying that it is monitoring the situation in Syria, further calling for peace and stability in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the immediate need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

Noida International Airport conducts first flight validation test ahead of 2025 opening | Video

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) successfully completed its first flight validation test on Monday, marking a key milestone as the airport prepares for its commercial launch on April 17, 2025. The test, which involved an IndiGo passenger flight, was carried out to assess the airport’s readiness for commercial operations.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra appointed governor of India's central bank RBI

India's Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra will be the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central government said in a notification on Monday (Dec. 9).

BGT 2024-25: With every SMAT game, Mohammed Shami gets an inch closer to much-needed Test return for India

India pacer Mohammed Shami continues to press for his return to competitive cricket while playing for Bengal in domestic cricket. The bowler played for the first time about a month ago since getting injured in the ICC ODI World Cup final on November 19, 2023.

Golden Globes 2025 nominations: Emilia Perez dominates list with 10 nods, Payal Kapadia creates history

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced on Monday morning, and Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez and TV series The Bear dominated the nomination list. India's Payal Kapadia created history as she became the first Indian woman to secure a nomination in the Best Director category for her widely acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, which also earned a nomination in the Best Non-English Language film category.