Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) successfully completed its first flight validation test on Monday, marking a key milestone as the airport prepares for its commercial launch on April 17, 2025. The test, which involved an IndiGo passenger flight, was carried out to assess the airport’s readiness for commercial operations.

The airport connects Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi via the signal-free Yamuna Expressway.

The validation flight, which included a full crew and staff from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), tested critical aspects of the airport’s infrastructure. The trial run focused on technical assessments, as well as takeoff and landing manoeuvres on the newly constructed runway.

First phase of the airport

The first phase of Noida International Airport, being developed in Jewar across 1,334 hectares, is set to handle 12 million passengers annually, 100,000 flights, and 250,000 tonnes of cargo. The terminal building, which will span 100,000 square metres, will feature 28 aircraft stands to accommodate the growing traffic.

Data review by DGCA

The data collected from the flight validation test will be reviewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of the regulatory approval process. The test flight is a crucial step in ensuring the airport’s infrastructure, systems, and procedures align with DGCA's regulatory standards.

Future flight routes and ticket sales

The Noida International Airport is gearing up for both international and domestic routes. Initial discussions suggest that international flights will likely connect Noida with cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and Zurich. On the domestic front, the airport is expected to offer flights to major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

Ticket sales for international flights will begin 90 days before the airport's official opening, while domestic bookings will open six weeks in advance.

