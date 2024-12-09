New Delhi

India's Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra will be the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central government said in a notification on Monday (Dec. 9).

The notification said that Malhotra will be the RBI governor for three years starting from Wednesday (December 11). He would be replacing Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday.

Malhotra will be the 26th governor of the RBI.

Who is Sanjay Malhotra?

Sanjay Malhotra is an officer of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He is a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer.

Malhotra did his undergraduate studies in computer science engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Following this, he pursued a master's degree in public policy from Princeton University in the United States (US).

Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has been serving as the revenue secretary since December 2022. A report by Business Today said that as revenue secretary, Malhotra played an important role in formulating tax policies for both direct and indirect taxes.

He had also served as the ex-officio secretary of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council, the body responsible for managing the GST framework in the country.

The outgoing RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, was appointed in 2018, succeeding Urjit Patel.

