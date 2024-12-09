New Delhi, India

India on Monday (Dec. 9) released a statement saying that it is monitoring the situation in Syria, further calling for peace and stability in the region.

Advertisment

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the immediate need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the MEA statement read.

We are monitoring the situation in Syria in light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the… pic.twitter.com/ENFGIIHML4 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024 ×

Advertisment

It also said that India's Embassy in Damascus was in contact with the Indian community for their safety and security.

After a series of offensives, Syrian rebel factions announced on Sunday (Dec. 8) on state television that they have successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and have freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

Also read: Biden hails fall of Assad's regime in Syria, but warns terrorists among rebels

Advertisment

In their address, they referred to Assad as a "tyrant" and urged for the protection of state property.

The development came after a wave of intense clashes and strategic advancements by the rebel forces in Damascus and surrounding areas.

A group of rebels appeared on state TV and announced the liberation of the city of Damascus, the fall of Assad, and the release of 'unjustly detained' people from the regime prisons, reading a statement from the Damascus Conquest operations room.

The rebels called on fighters and citizens to safeguard the "property of the free Syrian state".

Earlier, on Dec. 6, the Indian government also issued a travel advisory for Syria, urging people to avoid travel to Syria until further notice.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number (also on WhatsApp) and email ID [email protected] for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)