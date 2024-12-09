New Delhi, India

The Opposition Alliance, INDIA bloc, is set to introduce a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The motion, to be filed under Article 67(B) of the Indian Constitution, has the backing of several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP), reported India Today.

Opposition alleges unfair treatment in Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties have been accusing Dhankhar of showing bias towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha. They claim that the Chairman frequently interrupts their speeches, limits debate on important issues, and supports the government during heated discussions.

The Opposition has also raised concerns about Dhankhar making personal comments against its members, which they argue violates parliamentary procedures. These actions have contributed to rising tensions between the Chairman and opposition lawmakers.

Rajya Sabha session becomes chaotic

The move to file the no-confidence motion comes after a turbulent Rajya Sabha session on Monday (Dec. 9), where frequent disruptions occurred due to intense exchanges between the BJP and the opposition. The BJP accused senior Congress leaders of conspiring with billionaire George Soros to destabilise the country, fuelling the growing tension.

Chairman Dhankhar warned that the functioning of the "deep state" could be more damaging to the nation than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the disruptions, Dhankhar attempted to restore order by holding a meeting between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition to address the ongoing tensions. He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha, with both sides agreeing to meet again on December 10 to continue discussions.

He said, "The purpose of that meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly. Both sides had a frank discussion, and they signalled two things. One, that integrity, and sovereignty of the nation are sacred for us. We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity and our sovereignty."

