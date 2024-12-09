Seoul, South Korea

An overseas travel ban was imposed on South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol by the authorities a week after his botched imposition of martial law, which pushed the democracy of the country into chaos.

The ban has been imposed to investigate President Yoon as prosecutors continue to weigh possible insurrection charges against him.

On Saturday (Dec. 7), Yoon was able to survive an impeachment vote in the parliament. However, now he is facing a travel ban, which was confirmed by the Corruption Investigation Office on Monday (Dec. 9).

Yoon's party had earlier said that they would seek the resignation of the president and appealed to him to remain suspended from duties for protecting the country from “grave danger.”

During a parliamentary hearing, a lawmaker asked if President Yoon would be banned from travelling abroad. In reply, the immigration services commissioner at the Ministry of Justice, Bae Sang-up, said, "Yes, that's right."

Earlier, the head of the corruption investigation agency had said that he had asked the investigators to seek a travel ban on Yoon.

Why is Yoon facing a ban on foreign travel?

Last week, Yoon declared martial law in the country while stating that he was trying to get rid of the "pro-North Korean forces" in the country, which pushed South Korea into political turmoil.

In no time, armed soldiers were seen marching on the streets of the capital and surrounding the parliament.

In the next few hours, the president faced immense political pressure and was forced to reverse the decree. Later, Yoon apologised for his actions but did not resign.

“This emergency martial law declaration stemmed from my desperation as the ultimate responsible party for state affairs,” said Yoon in his two-minute address.

Opposition parties tried to impeach the president but failed to do so after the floor vote was boycotted by most ruling party lawmakers.

The People Power Party (PPP) said that they had blocked the motion to avoid "severe division and chaos" and added that it would "resolve this crisis in a more orderly and responsible manner."

The travel ban on President Yoon was imposed at a time when the commander of South Korea’s special forces apologised for instructing his troops to enter parliament after the declaration of martial law.

(With inputs from agencies)