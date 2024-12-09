New Delhi

India pacer Mohammed Shami continues to impress upon his return to competitive cricket while playing for Bengal in domestic cricket. The bowler played for the first time about a month ago since getting injured in the ICC ODI World Cup final on November 19, 2023.

Since his return, he has played one four-day Ranji game and eight T20s in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), taking 16 wickets in total.

Shami has also bowled his full quota of four overs in all eight SMAT games, further proving that the bowler is almost 100 per cent fit for his much-awaited international return.

The pacer was expected to be back for the three-Test home series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3, but wasn't named in the squad. He then was expected to be named in the India squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) squad, but the team management decided otherwise.

Shami's absence has been visible for India in the first two BGT Tests, with India winning one and losing one. More importantly, India are desperate for a pacer to compliment Jasprit Bumrah, who has been outstanding so far with 12 wickets in two games.

While Mohammed Siraj has played his part with nine wickets in two games, he largely fits the bill of a third pacer but has been pushed to frontline pair with Bumrah in Shami's absence.

India's third pacer, Harshit Rana, while being impressive, has failed to make a huge impact given the inexperience, and that's why Shami's return is awaited more than ever.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, after the loss in the second Test, also spoke on the possibility of the pacer joining the India squad in Australia and said, "We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel."

The third India vs Australia match of the BGT series is scheduled to be played from December 14 at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.