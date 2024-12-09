Adelaide, Australia

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has praised India youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy for his performance in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. Cummins also captains Nitish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where both of them turn up for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"I've seen a fair bit of Nitish Kumar Reddy in the IPL. He's a really good player, quite adaptable. He's played some awesome ramp shots, pull shots and drives," said Cummins about the India all-rounder while talking to official broadcaster Star Sports.

Nitish has been the top scorer for India in three of the four innings played on the tour so far despite coming in to bat at number 7-8. In all those three innings when Nitish top scored, India failed to cross the 200-run mark - further showing his credibility as a batter.

Nitish is also India's second-highest run scorer in the series with 163 runs in four innings at an average of 54.33 behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has managed 185 runs in the same number of innings at an average of 46.25. While Jaiswal's runs were boosted by a century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth, Reddy is yet to score even a fifty and has a highest score of 42.

Overall, the India all-rounder is the third-highest run scorer in the series so far, behind Travis Head (240 runs) and Jaiswal. The all-rounder has also chipped in with two wickets in 14 overs he has bowled on the tour so far.

Meanwhile, Australia have equalled the five-Test series 1-1 with the 10-wicket win in the day-night Adelaide Test. They had lost the first game in Perth by 295 runs. The third match of the series is scheduled to be played from December 14 at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.