New Delhi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced sanctions for India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Travis Head for their face-off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

Siraj was found in breach of article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Head, on the other hand, was guilty of breaking article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel relating to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

Siraj has received a fine of 20 per cent of the match fee and a demerit point too, while Head got away with just a demerit point.

The incident happened on day 2 of the Test on Saturday (Dec 7) after Siraj clean bowled Head with a yorker in Australia's first innings.

Head had already crossed the hundred and smacked a six off Siraj's previous ball before being bowled. Siraj ran up to Head, who scored 140 off 141, after the wicket and gave a fiery send off to which Head replied as well.

Head, after the day's play, said that he told Siraj "well bowled but he thought otherwise." The Indian pacer, however, disputed that and called Head's statement a lie.

As for the match, Australia amassed 337 runs in reply to India's first innings total of 180 and took a hefty lead of 157 runs. The hosts then bowled out India for 175 in the second innings and chased the nominal 19-run target without losing a wicket.

With the win, Australia equalled the five-Test series 1-1 after losing the first game in Perth by 295 runs. The third match of the series is scheduled to be played from December 14 at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.