Washington, US

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 8) announced that his personal lawyer Alina Habba will serve as counselor to the president during his second term in the White House.

Trump took to his Truth Social handle and wrote in a post saying, "I am pleased to announce that Alina Habba will join my White House Team as Counselor to the President. Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous “trials,” battles, and countless days in Court."

"Few understand the Weaponization of the “Injustice” System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice. As a first-generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year," he added.

Habba generated buzz after a heated exchange with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in court. This occurred during a civil lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll against Trump over sexual assault in the 1990s.

He also announced his pick for the Director of Policy Planning, stating that Michael Anton will take over the position at the State Department.

“Michael has served me loyally and effectively at the National Security Council in my First Term,” Trump posted. “He has an extensive background in Government, the private sector, and academia.”

He highlighted that Anton had served the last eight years “explaining what an America First foreign policy truly means.”

(With inputs from agencies)