Damascus

There is a new era in Syria as rebel factions launched an unprecedented offensive on November 27, which ultimately led to President Bashar al-Assad and his family fleeing the country.

The offensive was led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Citing sources, a report by the news agency Reuters on Monday (Dec. 9) said that HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani met overnight with Assad's Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali and Vice President Faisal Mekdad to discuss arrangements for a transitional government.

The offensive was part of Syria's civil war, which has been going on since 2011.

Here's a look at the latest updates:

> United States (US) National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel this week for talks on Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, and on a truce deal in Gaza.

> National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters on Monday that NSA Sullivan would meet Israeli officials to discuss "efforts to reach a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, the latest developments in Syria, and for discussions about Lebanon and Iran."

> The ongoing developments in Syria are one of the most consequential turning points in West Asia for generations, as the fall of the Assad administration wiped out a bastion from which Iran and Russia exercised influence across the Arab world.

> While Syria has been at war for over 13 years, the government's collapse ended up coming in a matter of days, with the offensive launched by rebel factions.

> While it remains to be seen how HTS will operate now that Assad is gone, it has sought to moderate its image and to assure Syria's many religious minorities that they need not fear.

> Global leaders have reacted cautiously to the current situation in Syria. The European Union (EU) said that it was not currently engaging with HTS. Germany said it would be paying attention to how HTS "deals with civilians and, in particular, minorities in the area they now control."

> Germany on Monday suspended decisions on asylum requests from Syrians. Sweden and France would be taking the same step.

> Britain, meanwhile, said it would decide "quickly" on whether to remove HTS from its list of terrorist organisations. HTS has its roots in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda and is proscribed as a "terrorist" organisation by Western governments.

> President Assad and his family have been given asylum in Russia. He was granted political asylum by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

> Moscow has threatened a “harsh” response if Russia’s military bases in Syria are attacked. Russia has its Hmeimim airbase in Syria’s Latakia province, as well as a naval facility in Tartous.

> The Kremlin has reportedly struck a deal with Syria’s rebel leaders to guarantee the safety of its bases.

(With inputs from agencies)