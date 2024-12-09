Damascus

Rebel factions in Syria that launched an unprecedented offensive on November 27 against government forces overthrew President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday (Dec 8) and ended nearly six decades of his family's iron-fisted rule.

This is one of the most consequential turning points in West Asia for generations, as the fall of the Assad administration wiped out a bastion from which Iran and Russia exercised influence across the Arab world, a report by the news agency Reuters said on Monday.

The Kremlin told Russian media that Assad and his family were in Moscow, having been given asylum there.

So, what is next for Syria? Here's a look

> Reuters reported that Assad's sudden overthrow at the hands of the rebel factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) limited Iran's ability to spread weapons to its allies and could cost Russia its Mediterranean naval base.

> Both Iran and Russia have been the main supporters of the Assad administration. However, they failed to stem the tide in Syria as they are caught up in their own conflicts— Iran and its proxies in their 14-month conflict with Israel, and Russia in a war with Ukraine since late February 2022.

> A report by the Financial Times (FT) on Monday said Assad's ouster from Syria would be welcomed by the millions of people who suffered under his rule as he refused to compromise and negotiate a political settlement with his opponents.

> During the November 27 offensive, there was coordination between the HTS and Turkish-backed factions that operate under the umbrella of the Syrian National Army, and other groups.

> With the ouster of Assad, there is a risk of intra-rebel clashes. The FT report pointed out that the HTS is only one of the numerous opposition groups that are the remnants of the original rebellion and took part in the assault.

> There are also fears that the Islamic State, which once took vast swathes of territory in Syria, would seek to exploit the chaos and make a comeback.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.