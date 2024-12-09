Damascus, Syria

When the rebel groups stormed the capital city of Damascus on December 8, one of the first things they did was free the prisoners from the Sednaya prison.

However, now that the regime of President Bashar al-Assad has been toppled and Damascus has been seized, reports have emerged about the inaccessibility of subterranean cells that belong to the so-called “human slaughterhouse”.

Syrian Civil Defence forces, the White Helmets, expressed their fears of people being trapped inside these subterranean cells and said that five specialised emergency teams have been deployed at the Sednaya Prison to investigate the hidden cells.

The organisation said that the operation can be challenging and may cause delays.

“The White Helmets has deployed 5 specialised emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells, reportedly holding detainees according to survivors,” wrote The White Helmets on X.

“The teams consist of search and rescue units, wall-breaching specialists, iron door-opening crews, trained dog units, and medical responders. These teams are well-trained and equipped to manage such complex operations,” stated the civil body.

As per the authorities, two teams have already started their rescue operation, and soon others will be stationed.

“Two teams arrived about an hour ago and have already begun their mission, accompanied by a guide familiar with the prison’s layout. The remaining teams are expected to arrive gradually, delayed by challenging security conditions on the roads and severe traffic congestion,” said the body.

Prisoners freed from jail as Assad regime falls

Videos of rebels breaking the doors of the prison and freeing the inmates were shared and circulated on social media.

In the footage, thousands were seen leaving the prison as people screamed on the streets.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the Damascus Countryside Governorate took to social media to appeal to former soldiers and prison workers to share codes of electronic underground doors so that those locked inside them can be freed.

They said that they failed to open the doors to free “more than 100,000 detainees who can be seen on CCTV monitors”.

Efforts are also being made to knock out a lower wall using a type of post by the volunteers, as per Al Jazeera.

HTS, meanwhile, claimed that more than 3,500 detainees have been freed by them from the Homs Military Prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.