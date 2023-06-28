Top 10 world news: Wagner chief planned to 'capture' military leadership, violent protests in France, and more

A Wall Street Journal report quoting Western officials has revealed that Wagner Chief Prigozhin's plan to stage a coup in Russia failed because his original plan about the rebellion got leaked and he had to improvise and launch the revolt prematurely, resulting in the epic failure. Meanwhile, France has braced itself for more violent protests on Wednesday following the killing of a 17-year-old teen by a police official. The teen was shot in the chest during a traffic stop. In another development following failed armed mutiny in Russia, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko recently claimed that he had requested Russian leader Putin to not "wipe out" Wagner chief Prigozhin, which led to the agreement between Kremlin and Wagner chief that ended what looked like a civil war-like situation in the country.

Wagner aimed to capture Russia's military leadership, sped up efforts after plans leaked: Report Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plan to capture Russia's military leadership failed due to leaked intel about the rebellion plot which ultimately forced the warlord to improvise and launch the revolt pre-maturely, Wall Street Journal reported quoting Western officials.

France braces for more protests as Macron calls shooting of teen by police as 'unforgivable' France braced itself for more violent protests on Wednesday as French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that the deadly shooting of a teen by the police during a traffic stop this week was "inexplicable" and "unforgivable".

Putin wished to ‘wipe out’ Wagner chief Prigozhin after mutiny, claims Lukashenko Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that he had requested Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "wipe out" mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin amid the armed mutiny of Wagner group that pushed Russia to the brink of civil war.

‘Stalkers protected,’ US Supreme Court makes it more difficult to prosecute someone making threats Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court that the prosecutors must prove that the defendant was aware of the threatening nature of his statement.

Elon Musk takes ketamine for depression and parties? This report makes shocking claim Twitter boss Elon Musk takes small doses of the psychedelic drug ketamine to treat depression and full doses while attending parties, a report in The Wall Street Journal has claimed.

Poland says Wagner troops in Belarus 'threat' to countries of the region Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday (June 28) during a visit to Ukraine that the presence of Wagner troops in Belarus could be a potential "threat" to the countries of the region.

WION Exclusive: Chandrayaan-3 launch on July 13, Lunar landing by August-end If all goes as per plan, India's heaviest rocket LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) will lift off at 14:30hrs (Indian Standard Time) on July 13, from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, carrying India's third Lunar mission- Chandrayaan-3, WION has learnt.

India's relations with Russia 'steady despite all turbulence': Jaishankar Underscoring the stability of India's relations with Russia despite the challenges in the world today, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cautioned against reducing the ties solely to New Delhi's defense dependencies.

India: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravan shot at by car-borne attackers, rushed to hospital The chief, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, sustained minor injuries and was rushed immediately to a hospital,