India's relations with Russia 'steady despite all turbulence': Jaishankar

Underscoring the stability of India's relations with Russia despite the challenges in the world today, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cautioned against reducing the ties solely to New Delhi's defense dependencies. Speaking at an event in Delhi, the foreign minister highlighted the long-standing importance India has placed on its relationship with Russia. Jaishankar also noted the positive trajectory in the economic aspects of the bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the event, Jaishankar said, "Our relations with Russia have been kept steady despite all turbulence. We have made our own evaluation over the years regarding the importance of this. It is a mistake to dumb down ties with Russia to just defence dependences. We have an upswing in the economic part of our relations with Russia." India-China relations Jaishankar also acknowledged the challenges in India's relationship with China, highlighting the need for a high degree of mutuality and respect for each other's interests and agreements. He stated that the current difficult phase is a result of a departure from the agreements previously reached.

"China has been a difficult swing, it's a big neighbour, but at the end of the day any relations have to be based on a high degree of mutuality, there has to be respect for each other's interests and adherence to agreements reached between us & it is that departure from what was agreed between us which is today at the heart of the difficult phase that we are passing through with China," Jaishankar said adding, "At the end of the day, the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship. And the state of the border today is still abnormal..." Strong ties with the United States Addressing the polarised global landscape, Jaishankar expressed that India's relations with the United States are "exceptionally well."

He described the recent visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most productive in history, indicating the deepening collaboration between the two countries.

"We have moved into a positive domain with the US for shaping the world for common purposes. The attention being given to Europe is remarkable...big issue before us is concluding the free trade agreement, but we are more hopeful than we have been in past," the EAM added while speaking on India-US ties.

Concerns regarding India-Canada relations

Regarding India's relations with Canada, Jaishankar expressed disappointment, suggesting that Canadian policies seem to be driven by vote-bank politics.

"If there are activities in Canada that impinge on our national security & integrity, then we will have to respond. You can see that this has impacted our ties in many ways in the last few years," Jaishankar said.

This comes after a tableau celebrating the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was paraded in Brampton on June 4. India-Pakistan relations At the event, Jaishankar also stressed that discussions with Pakistan cannot be based on a foundation of cross-border terrorism.