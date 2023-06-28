Elon Musk takes ketamine for depression and parties? This report makes a shocking claim

Twitter boss Elon Musk takes small doses of the psychedelic drug ketamine to treat depression and full doses while attending parties, a report in The Wall Street Journal has claimed. Citing individuals close to the billionaire who have seen him consume the drug, the publication made the claims.

"The account of Musk’s drug use comes from people who witnessed him use ketamine and others with direct knowledge of his use," noted the newspaper, adding that executives at venture-capital firm Founders Fund, known for its investments in SpaceX and Facebook, have thrown parties that include psychedelics.

Ketamine has hallucinogenic effects and can only be legally administered by a medical professional in the US. However, it is sold as a white powder, dissolved in liquid or in pill form in the underground markets.

During a Twitter conversation regarding depression, Elon Musk also hinted at taking small doses of ketamine.

“Depression is overdiagonised in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue,” said Musk, before adding, “But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option." Depression is overdiagnosed in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue.



But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2023 × Musk has always been open about the use of psychedelics. Earlier this year, under his leadership, Twitter modified its regulations, allowing cannabis companies to advertise their products on the platform freely.

"Going forward, certified advertisers may feature packaged cannabis products in ad creative," the company stated in a press release. Previously, the companies could not show any product in their ads nor could they promote their sale. However, they could link the ads to their websites.

While Twitter allows cannabis companies to advertise, its rivals such as Meta and Google have prohibited such ads.

× Musk and his 420 connection Recreational marijuana is already legal in several US states and Twitter owner Musk has been one of the most 420-friendly (420 is the specific time in the afternoon of April 20 when pot smokers annually celebrate the drug) entrepreneurs in the business. Musk in various interviews has batted for the use of psychedelics to open human consciousness. He appeared on the "Joe Rogan Podcast" and quickly became a 'meme template' after smoking a joint on the show.

In 2018, Musk said he was mulling a buyout of Tesla for $420 per share. However, during a court testimony later, Musk clarified that his price offer wasn't meant to be a marijuana reference.

“420 was not chosen because of a joke; it was chosen because there was a 20 percent premium over the stock price," said Musk, adding, "There is some, I think, karma around 420. I should question whether that is good or bad karma at this point."

ALSO READ | Elon Musk testifies in second day of Tesla tweet trial; says buying share at $420 was no joke Increasing trend of drugs consumption Across Silicon Valley, the hub for tech advancements in the US and the world, there has been an increasing trend of using psychedelics to expand horizons, enhance lives and produce business breakthroughs.

"The movement isn’t a medical experiment or a related investment opportunity, but a practice that has become for many a routine part of doing business," the report added.

Apart from Musk, the publication claimed that Google co-founder Sergey Brin also takes magic mushroom, another hallucinogenic product, intended to open consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies)