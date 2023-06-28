India: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravan shot at by car-borne attackers, rushed to hospital

The chief of Bhim Army, an Ambedkarite organisation in India, was shot at on Wednesday in India’s Uttar Pradesh by car-borne attackers. The chief, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, sustained minor injuries and was rushed immediately to a hospital, a police official was quoted as telling by Hindustan Times. As per media reports, two bullets were fired at Azad Ravan’s car, out of which one is believed to have grazed the Indian politician.

“I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred,” Azad told police in a statement.

Police open investigation

The Ambedkarite activist had gone to a supporter’s home for a death ceremony, and the attack took place when he left the spot in his SUV car. A statement by police officer overseeing the case read, “Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter.”

Supporters demand prompt action.

VIDEO | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was rushed to a local hospital. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HhUz8RZnVw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023 ×

VIDEO | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/a81RVYp7uD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023 ×

Videos circulating on the internet showed hundreds of Ravan’s supporters gathered at the hospital where he was admitted. Authorities have deployed additional security personnel at the spot. Azad’s Facebook account posted some pictures of the leader showing him injured, urging police to take strict action against the attackers and give security to the leader.

VIDEO | People gather outside the emergency ward of the hospital where Azad was admitted. pic.twitter.com/dD1dk1b994 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023 ×

