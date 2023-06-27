India: Wanted criminal killed in encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday (June 27) gunned down a wanted criminal near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi. According to the news agency ANI, the criminal- identified as Mo. Gufran was carrying a reward of around $1,525 (around Rs 1,25,000). Speaking to reporters, SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava said that Gufran was injured in the encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF), adding he was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

"Around 13 criminal cases are registered against him in Pratapgarh and had a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on him," SP Srivastava added.

Uttar Pradesh | A criminal identified as Mo. Gufran has been killed in an encounter with UP STF near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000: SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava pic.twitter.com/iUdihy1yCe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023 ×

Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, the deputy SP of the UP STF, said that the police tried to stop Gufran near Samda but he fired at the police and got injured in retaliatory firing. "One .32 bore pistol, 9mm carbine, and bike recovered. He was associated with many big criminals," Deputy SP Shahi added.