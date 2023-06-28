Wagner aimed to capture Russia's military leadership, sped up efforts after plans leaked: Report

Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plan to capture Russia's military leadership failed due to leaked intel about the rebellion plot which ultimately forced the warlord to improvise and launch the revolt pre-maturely, Wall Street Journal reported quoting Western officials.

The planned seize included amassing ammunition, fuel, tanks, armored vehicles, and mobile air defenses, as per the reports. This is the first such disclosure and potentially answers why plan by Wagner chief failed after 36 hours. Western officials believe that the original plan had a good chance of success, but it was compromised, forcing Prigozhin to lean toward the alternative plan.

Moreover, according to Western intelligence, the ease with which Wagner's troops seized the city suggests the possible involvement of regular forces commanders in the plot. Premature launch and intelligence leaks Prigozhin's intention was to capture Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov during their planned visit to the southern region. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) discovered the plot two days before its execution.

Gen. Viktor Zolotov, commander of the National Guard of Russia, confirmed to state media on Tuesday that the information about the rebellion had leaked from Prigozhin's camp. “Specific leaks about preparations for a rebellion that would begin between June 22-25 were leaked from Prigozhin’s camp,” Zolotov said.

Western intelligence agencies obtained knowledge of the plot through electronic communications intercepts and satellite imagery, media reports said citing people aware of the development. Questions on Putin's authority as rebellion despite leaks The fact that Wagner's troops advanced close to Moscow despite the Kremlin's awareness of the conspiracy raises questions about the extent of Putin's authority.

Prigozhin believed that a faction of Russia's armed forces would join the rebellion and turn against their own commanders. Prigozhin's forces managed to capture the city of Rostov, a strategic command point for an invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin believed that a faction of Russia's armed forces would join the rebellion and turn against their own commanders. Prigozhin's forces managed to capture the city of Rostov, a strategic command point for an invasion of Ukraine.

It is believed that Prigozhin communicated his intentions to senior military officers, including Russian army general and Commander of the Aerospace Forces Gen. Sergei Surovikin, but it remains unclear how the FSB became aware of the plans, as per the officials. Surovikin condemned the plot and ordered airstrikes on the Wagner column, the only attack by regular troops against the rebels.

However, reports about Surovikin's involvement were dismissed as speculation by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.