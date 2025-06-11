/Top 10 world news: US-China trade deal finalised; Trump, Musk hint at patch-up after ugly fallout, and more

Days after the fallout with tech giant Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump said that he does not have “hard feelings” for the Tesla boss. Hinting at a patch-up, Trump added that he could reconcile with Musk as they both had a good relationship. Trump's reconciliation offer comes days after he said that he was "not interested in talking" with Elon Musk.

After weeks of US-China trade war, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 11) announced that they have reached a deal with China, subject to final approval with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump in a post on Truth Social, laid out the details of the deal, saying that full magnets and any necessary rare earths will be supplied to the US.

Click on the headlines to read more

'RELATIONSHIP IS EXCELLENT': Trump announces US-China trade deal

After weeks of US-China trade war, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 11) announced that they have reached a deal with China, subject to final approval with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump, Musk patch up soon? US president says 'I have no hard feelings' as Elon issues 'gone too far' apology

Days after the fallout with tech giant Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump said that he does not have “hard feelings” for the Tesla boss.



Bangladesh's Yunus not in race for top post, reveals his real 'job' for April 2026 polls

Days after announcing the national polls date, Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus said that there was "no way" he wanted to continue in power after the polls in April next year.

'Great win' for Trump: Tariffs to stay for now after US court's nod days after saying ‘president exceeded his authority’



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 11 ) praised a federal appeals court decision that upheld his sweeping tariff measures, calling it “a great and important win for the US.”



Iran's BIG warning to US: Tehran to target American bases if nuclear talks fail and conflict breaks out

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday (June 11) warned America that if nuclear talks break down and conflict emerges with the US, they will target American bases.

From TikTok sensation to ICE detention: Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration crackdown

World's most prominent TikTok star Khaby Lame, has left the US on Wednesday (June 11) after the US immigration authorities detained him days ago, for overstaying his visa.

Tesla's FIRST robotaxi to roll out soon in Austin



Tesla's long-awaited driverless robotaxi will finally hit the road next week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a post on X.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Photo of Sonam Raghuvanshi with alleged lover Raj Kushwaha surfaces as probe continues

An undated photo of Sonam Raghuvanshi, woman accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha has surfaced. The two can be seen smiling in the picture.



Karan Johar on Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday’s pairing in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 'They look amazing together'

Filmmaker and director Karan Johar, known for his eye for fresh and exciting pairings, is all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s chemistry in the upcoming romantic entertainer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.



Rabada becomes second bowler to take five-for in WTC Final. First bowler was in Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2025

Kagiso Rabada has created history after taking a five-for on day 1 (June11) of the WTC Final against Australia at Lord's in London (UK).



