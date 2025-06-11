/Trump, Musk patch up soon? US president says 'I have no hard feelings' as Elon issues 'gone too far' apology

Days after the fallout with tech giant Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump said that he does not have “hard feelings” for the Tesla boss. Hinting at a patch-up, Trump added that he could reconcile with Musk as they both had a good relationship. Trump's reconciliation offer comes days after he said that he was "not interested in talking" with Elon Musk.

Speaking to New York post, Trump said, “Look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that's phenomenal. He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.” Answering if he could reconcile with Musk, and forgive him, he said,“I haven’t really thought about it actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me. If I were him, I would want to speak to me. Maybe he’s already called. You’d have to ask him.” “We had a good relationship and I just wish him well, very well actually.”

Soon after Trump's statement in the podcast, billionaire Elon Musk said that he regretted some of the social media posts he made on US President Trump. "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," he wrote on X.

Trump also said, “But we have to straighten out the country… “And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been. And I think we can do that.” Asked about Musk’s recent behaviour, Trump replied, “I don’t know what his problem is, really… I haven’t thought too much about him in the last little while.”

Trump-Musk breakup

Trump and Musk had a massive fallout over a $5 trillion tax and spending bill after the tech mogul left the Department of Government Efficiancy (DOGE). It all started when Elon Musk in a social media post, called the bill "outrageous and a disgusting abomination".

When Trump in a press conference said that Musk knew about the bill since the very beginning, Musk called him a liar and said that the “big and ugly” bill would raise the national debt significantly. The bill includes tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and increased border spending. Musk, a key ally of President Trump, who donated $300 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, made explosive revelations in an all-out war of words on social media prompting the US president to say that their “relationship is now over.”

Musk in a post on X claimed that Trump's name is in Epstein's files, only to delete the post later, while Donald Trump said that the tech giant “will face consequences” if he funds the Democrats. Musk even went on to claim that Trump would lose the 2024 Presidential polls without him.

The end of the bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump may be short-lived as both now look towards reconciliation.