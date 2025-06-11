Days after announcing the national polls date, Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus said that there was "no way" he wanted to continue in power after the polls in April next year. While answering questions at London's foreign policy think tank Chatham House, Yunus dismissed talks of him joining the government after polls.

When asked if he was seeking any political post, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner said there was "no way" he would do that, waving his hands in the air for emphasis. He added that his aim was to ensure a smooth transition of power.

"I think none of our cabinet members would like to do that, not only me", he added. "Our job is to make sure that the transition is managed well, and that people are happy when we hand over power to the elected government…So we want to make sure that the election is right, that is a very critical factor for us. If the election is wrong, this thing will never be solved again".

Yunus took over as the interim head of Bangladesh in August 2024 after large-scale protests overthrew Sheikh Hasina's government and she was forced to flee the country.

Stating that the government under him wants to create a new Bangladesh, Yunus added that a "big package" of proposals will be unveiled next month. He called this as "July Charter" and said that it would mark one year since the students launched the demonstrations that toppled Hasina.

The aim of the package was to overhaul democratic institutions after Hasina's tenure, he said. "We want to say goodbye to the old Bangladesh and create a new Bangladesh", Yunus said.

In response to a question about the Bangladesh Awami League, Yunus said that there is a debate over whether the Awami League can truly be called a political party when it is accused of killing young people, making citizens disappear and stealing public money. "Would you still call it a political party? So, that's a debate, not a judgement," he said.

Amid mounting pressure, Yunus on June 6 announced that national elections will be held in April next year. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the party seen as the election frontrunner in Bangladesh has rejected Muhammad Yunus' new dates for polls, reiterating its demands for December elections. The BNP listed several roadblocks that could be faced if elections are held in April 2026 and added that Yunus has not provided satisfactory reasoning as to why polls cannot be held this year.