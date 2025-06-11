/Iran's BIG warning to US: Tehran to target American bases if nuclear talks fail and conflict breaks out

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday (June 11) warned America that if nuclear talks break down and conflict emerges with the US, they will target American bases.

This comes just days before the sixth round of Iran-US nuclear talks.

"Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us... all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries," Nasirzadeh said during a press conference.

US President Donald Trump said that the negotiations would be held on Thursday, while Iran said that they would take place on Sunday.

Trump has been threatening Iran with bombing if it does not reach a new nuclear deal.

Nasirzadeh further said that Iran recently tested a missile with a two-ton warhead and does not accept limitations. Notably in February, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran should continue to develop its military capabilities, including missiles.

The two arch-enemies have held five rounds of talks since April, the highest-level contact since President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of a 2015 nuclear deal during his first term.

On May 31, following the fifth round of negotiations, Iran announced that it had received "elements" of a US proposal for a deal, which Araghchi has denounced for its "ambiguities".

Moreover, Trump announced that the next round of negotiations could determine whether a nuclear deal can be done to prevent military action.

Meanwhile on Monday, Iran issued a warning against Israel, saying it is ready to face any potential Israeli strikes and would respond to them by targeting Israel’s “secret nuclear facilities.”