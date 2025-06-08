/'Systemic racism': Iran slams Trump's travel ban, calls it 'deep hostility towards Iranian people and Muslims'

Iran on Saturday (June 8) slammed US President Donald Trump's travel ban on countries, including Iran, and said that it showed "deep hostility" towards Iranians and Muslims. It also said that the ban violates “fundamental principles of international law, including the prohibition of discrimination and basic human rights.” Iran said that the ban is an example of racist mentality.



Iran's foreign ministry posted a statement on X quoting a senior official and said, “The decision to ban the entry of Iranian nationals - merely due to their religion and nationality - not only indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian people and Muslims but also violates... international law.”

“Depriving hundreds of millions of people of the right to travel to another country solely based on their nationality or religion is an example of racial discrimination and systemic racism within the American ruling establishment,” the statement by Iran added.

Iran said that it would take all necessary measures to protect the rights of Iranian nationals against the consequences of the US government's discriminatory decision.

What is Trump's travel ban?

Going ahead with its anti-immigration crackdown, Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation banningcitizens os as many as 19 countries from entering the US. The decree, released late on Wednesday, bars and restricts travellers from 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The ban comes days after a deadly attack in Boulder, Colorado, allegedly carried out by an Egyptian national. While Egypt is not included in the ban, President Trump cited the attack as a reminder of the risks posed by individuals who overstay visas or who come from nations with poor screening practices.

The order divides nations into two categories: those under a complete travel ban and those facing visa restrictions. The majority are located in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Trump said that these countries are on the list because of the lack of document security and screening capabilities, high visa overstay rates, links to terrorism or state-sponsored terror.

