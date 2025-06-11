/'Great win' for Trump: Tariffs to stay for now after US court's nod days after saying 'president exceeded his authority'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 11 ) praised a federal appeals court decision that upheld his sweeping tariff measures, calling it “a great and important win for the US.” The ruling, issued on Tuesday (June 10) by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, allows the continuation of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on “Liberation Day.” Trump imposed tariffs on a broad range of imports from key US

trading partners, as well as separate tariffs targeting goods from Canada, China, and Mexico.

'Great win' for Trump: Tariffs to stay for now after US court's nod days after stating 'president exceeded his authority'

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, “A Federal Appeals Court has just ruled that the United States can use TARIFFS to protect itself against other countries. A great and important win for the U.S.”

The ruling by the court comes even as challenges to Donald Trump's signature trade policy continue on appeal. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar ruling it made after another federal court struck down the tariffs on May 28, saying Trump had overstepped his authority. Noting that the challenges to Trump's tariffs raise "issues of exceptional importance,'' the appeals court said it would expedite the case and hear arguments on July 31. In declaring the tariffs, Trump had invoked emergency powers under a 1977 law. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled he had exceeded his power.

After imposing high duties on 56 nations and the European Union, the Trump administration announced a 90-day reprieve from higher tariffs for over 75 countries, stating that this is the time frame in which countries can strike a trade deal with the US. “I have authorised a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered reciprocal tariff during this period, of 10 percent, also effective immediately,” Trump had said.