/Rabada becomes second bowler to take five-for in WTC Final. First bowler was in Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2025

Kagiso Rabada has created history after taking a five-for on day 1 (June11) of the WTC Final against Australia at Lord's in London (UK). Rabada is only the second bowler in the history of this short tournament to take a five-wicket haul in the Ultimate Test. He finished with the figures of 5/51 as Australia were bundled out for 212 in the first innings.

The only other bowler apart from Rabada to take a five-for is New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson who had taken 5/31 in the inaugural WTC Final against India in 2021. For context, Jamieson - 6 feet 8 bowler - played for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chasing their first ICC trophy, South Africa won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma invited Australia to bat first in overcast conditions. South Africa pacers responded to captain's decision and bowled brilliant opening spell.

It was Kagiso Rabada who broke through first and did so in some style. The Proteas pace spearhead sent back Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck before cleaning up returning all-rounder Cameron Green three balls later in the same over.

Makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne then added 30 runs with Smith before falling to a perfectly executed plan by Marco Jansen. At the stroke of lunch on day 1, Jansen struck again and took out dangerous Travis Head as Australia returned to dressing room at 67/4.

In the second session, Australia fought back and scored 123 runs for the loss of Steve Smith's wicket who scored a magnificent 66 off 112.

Come third session, South Africa started with a bang and took out Alex Carey quickly. From 192/6, Australia suffered a collapse and lost last four wickets for 20 runs. All-rounder Beau Webster top scored for Australia with a hard-fought 72.