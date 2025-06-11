Best visiting Test batter to play at Lord's? Steve Smith hits clutch fifty in WTC Final 2025 to break THESE two records

Steve Smith is one of the best Test batters to play the game of cricket and he proved it yet again with a sublime fifty on day 1 (June 11) of in WTC Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's in London (UK). This was Smith's third consecutive fifty-plus score at this venue and he also became the highest overseas run scorer at the ground.

Smith started the match with 525 runs in five Tests at Lord's and as soon as he took a single after reaching the fifty with a four - he left behind countryman Warren Bardsley (575 runs at Lord's) to take over the record. In the process, he also went past West Indies great Gary Sobers as well who has 571 runs at Lord's.

It is also the 18th time Smith has crossed 50 in England - the most by any visiting batter- taking over the record from former Australia and West Indies skippers Allan Border and Viv Richards who both have 17 fifty-plus scores in England.

South Africa take first session at Lord's

Chasing their first ICC trophy, South Africa won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma invited Australia to bat first in overcast conditions. South Africa pacers responded to captain's decision and bowled brilliant opening spell.

It was Kagiso Rabada who broke through first and did so in some style. The Proteas pace spearhead sent back Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck before cleaning up returning all-rounder Cameron Green three balls later in the same over.

Makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne then added 30 runs with Smith before falling to a perfectly executed plan by Marco Jansen. At the stroke of lunch on day 1, Jansen struck again and took out dangerous Travis Head as Australia returned to dressing room at 67/4.