/Three recent retirees and a 'local' from New Zealand - Meet captains of USA's Major League Cricket 2025 season

USA-based Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to be back for the third season from June 13 and the six franchises have named their captains for the MLC 2025 edition. The names are, as expected, some of the famous players in international cricket. There's one interesting name through - Corey Anderson - the San Francisco Unicorns skipper - the only 'local' captain in the league.

Interestingly enough, Anderson, tagged as the only local captain in MLC 2025, is actually from New Zealand and had represented the Blackcaps before switching allegiance to the USA in 2021. He played 2024 T20 World Cup for the USA as well.

He took over the captaincy from Aaron Finch who had led the Unicorns in inaugural MLC season in 2023. Under Anderson's leadership, the Unicorns finished as runners up in MLC 2024 after losing to Washington Freedom in the final.

Anderson is best known for hitting a 36-ball hundred on New Year's Day in 2014 and rewriting the record for fastest ODI hundred which was held by former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi for nearly two decades. His record, however, was subsequently broken in 2015 by AB de Villiers.

Among other players who are leading a side in the MLC 2025 are:

Faf du Plessis for Texas Super Kings - a sister franchise of IPL's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for which Faf has played from 2012-15 and 2018-21.

Sunil Narine (expected) for Los Angeles Knight Riders - a sister franchise of IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for whom Narine has been an integral part since 2012 and has won three titles as well.

Nicholas Pooran for MI New York - a sister franchise for IPL's Mumbai Indians (MI) - the decision comes days after Pooran announced shock retirement from international cricket at 29. As for his MI connection, he has been associated with the franchise for long now and also leads their another sister team - MI Emirates - in UAE-based ILT20.

As for the last two teams of the tournament - Washington Freedom - Aussie Glenn Maxwell, who also announced his retirement a few days ago, has been named the captain. Seattle Orcas, meanwhile, will be led by South African Heinrich Klaasen - another recent retire from international cricket.