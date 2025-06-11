/Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Photo of Sonam Raghuvanshi with alleged lover Raj Kushwaha surfaces as probe continues

An undated photo of Sonam Raghuvanshi, woman accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha has surfaced. The two can be seen smiling in the picture.



Sonam and Raja got married on May 11 and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya. On May 23, the couple went missing. On June 2, Raja’s body was recovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.



As per Meghalaya Police, Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, allegedly planned the murder of Raja with the help of three men - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi. Sonam surfaced in UP’s Ghazipur on Sunday night where she surrendered at the Nandganj police station. Other four have also been arrested. Indore Police has claimed Kushwaha didn’t travel to the northeastern state to avoid suspicion and went about his daily routine.

Vipul Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja, told news agency ANI that Raj Kushwaha used to frequently talk to Sonam over the phone. “I had no idea about those 3–4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone,” he said.

One of the accused arrested in the case, Anand Kurmi, told police that they met Raja when the couple was trekking. Sonam insisted that the four men join them as they were in a forest area. When Raja agreed, they went to trek with the couple. Police have said that Sonam returned to Indore after Raja’s murder and met Raj in a rented room to discuss the plan of action. Police also said that Sonam gave ₹15 lakh to Raj Kushwaha and other accused for murdering her husband.