Meghalaya honeymoon murder, another case in list of growing crimes of passion and love

Closed door betrayals and extramarital affairs have led to some brutal killings in the last one year in India. Latest is the murder of Madhya Pradesh resident Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi while on a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. His body was thrown off a deep gorge, which was later discovered by the police.

As more gruesome details unravel in the case we take a look at other similar incidents in the past that left the nation shocked.

Atul Subhash's suicide

The techie Atul Subhash, who came from Samastipur city of Bihar, was found dead at his flat in Bengaluru in December last year. A detailed suicide note was found by the police in which he alleged that his wife's family had asked him to pay Rs 3 crore as a divorce settlement.

Subhash was embroiled in a bitter divorce and child custody dispute with his estranged wife Nikita Singhania.

Muskan Rastogi's betrayal

Muskan Rastogi, and her lover Sahil Shukla killed 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput, who had returned to Meerut from London to surprise his wife. They allegedly chopped up his body into pieces and hid it inside a cement-sealed drum.

Rastogi and Rajput, who had a love marriage in 2016, had been living in a rented house with their five-year-old daughter for the last three years. Rajput worked at a bakery in London, during which Rastogi and Shukla started having an affair.

Rajput’s murder, which took place in March, came to light when his family filed a police complaint after they were unable to contact him for several days.

Husband poisoned by wife in Karnataka

Prathima, a resident of Karnataka’s Karkala taluk connived with her alleged lover, whom she met on social media to kill her husband. Prathima and Dileep Hegde allegedly poisoned and smothered Balakrishna, 44, to death in the early hours of October 20 last year

Fearing that Balakrishna, who was suffering from illness for weeks and was treated at various hospitals across Karkala, Manipal, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, would interfere in their relationship, the couple allegedly killed him.



Woman kills husband in Faridabad

Ranjeeta and her lover, Vijay Narayan allegedly killed her husband by sedating and strangling him to death due to alleged instances of domestic abuse.

Rakesh's body was recovered from a gutter in Sector 56 after his brother, Santosh, filed a complaint stating that he had gone missing after leaving home.

According to the police, Narayan made Rakesh drink liquor after mixed intoxicants in it. When Rakesh became unconscious, the accused strangled him with a muffler and threw his body in the gutter.