/It was in the stars? Raja's father cites astrology in comments on why Sonam allegedly killed son to live with lover

Meghalaya murder case: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Meghalaya murder case, Raja Raghuvanshi’s father, Ashok Raghuvanshi, has claimed that Sonam was ‘Manglik’, hence she married her son so she could be with her lover.

‘Manglik,’ as per Vedic Astrology, refers to a person whose birth chart (kundali) indicates that the planet Mars (Mangal) is positioned in certain houses. It is believed that a person associated with it faces marital issues and even the death of their partner.

Raja’s father said that since she was Manglik, she married his son with a purpose.

“She though I’ll marry Raja, and the fault of stars will be rectified, so I will marry my love,” Sonam’s father-in-law claimed.

He said that his son was also Manglik and that was the reason they approached Sonam and her family. Astrology believes that when two Manglik people marry, the fault of the stars gets removed.

He also said that Sonam’s family and relatives are also involved in the murder.

“If she gets interrogated, multiple information will be recovered. It will be found that other people are also involved,” Ashok Raghuvanshi said.

He said that a woman cannot commit such a crime alone.

“If I were even thinking about killing someone, I would hesitate. How couldn't she?” he asked.

He also alleges that Sonam’s family was aware of her alleged affair with Raj Kushwaha.

“Her family knew that she was having an affair with someone. They are also involved. Why did they marry her to my son? They were also involved in the plan,” Raja’s father alleged.

Raj Kushwaha didn’t want to support Sonam in Meghalaya murder

Meanwhile, police have claimed that Sonam paid ₹15 lakh to Raj Kushwaha and other accused for murdering her husband on their honeymoon. The Meghalaya Police said that Raj said he dropped the plan to go to Shillong and even suggested others do the same, but it was Sonam who insisted.

“Raj Kushwaha claims he didn’t want to support Sonam, and at the last moment, cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya. He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets,” a senior police officer from Indore, who is working with the Meghalaya police on the investigation, told HT.

“Even at the last moment, the three refused to kill, but Sonam insisted and said she would give ₹15 lakh for that. Police are verifying these claims,” he added.