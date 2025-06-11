/From TikTok sensation to ICE detention: Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration crackdown - Controversial row EXPLAINED

World's most prominent TikTok star Khaby Lame, has left the US on Wednesday (June 11) after the US immigration authorities detained him days ago, for overstaying his visa.

Khaby Lame, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, has over 162 million followers on TikTok.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has initiated a crackdown on immigrants living in America.

He was detained by ICE agents in Las Vegas on Friday at Harry Reid International Airport.

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations,” the agency said.

“Lame entered the United States on April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure on June 6 and has since departed the US,” ICE said.

Voluntary departure

Lame was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, according to a spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A voluntary departure which was granted for Lame, looks like a hope for those facing deportation order and don't want it on their immigration records, which can restrict them from entering the US in future.

Political activist Bo Loudon shared on X and shared Lame's detention.

“President Trump's ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien. According to the official DHS website, he's currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY," Loudon stated.

In another post, Loudon added, “Meet far-left TikTok star ‘Khaby Lame.’ He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen.”

Loudon also posted what he claimed was a screenshot from ICE’s online detainee locator tool showing Lame in custody.