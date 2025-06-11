/'BIGFOOT SPOTTED': Tesla's FIRST robotaxi to roll out soon in Austin - WATCH as viral video of driverless ride thrill netizens

Tesla's long-awaited driverless robotaxi will finally hit the road next week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a post on X.

Musk said that the company is planning to begin offering rides to the public on its robotaxis on June 22, starting from Austin, Texas.

This marks a milestone moment in Tesla's self-driving strategy as Musk has been staking Tesla's future on autonomous vehicles.

Musk, however, further cautioned that the company is being “super paranoid about safety”, adding that the rollout date might shift depending on the final checks.

Moreover, the pilot service will begin with 10-20 MOdel Y SUVs, and the robotaxis will run in a limited area under remote human supervision.

"Austin >> LA for robotaxi launch lol," Musk posted. When asked, "When do first public rides start? We are all drooling over that one tiny clip from today lol."

Musk replied, "Tentatively, June 22. We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift. First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28."

Video making rounds on internet

As Musk made the announcement, a viral video has been thrilling netizens on the internet, in which the first ever Tesla robotaxi is seen on the street, with no one in the driver's seat.

One of the users commented, "Bigfoot spotted," while another posted, "History is being made."

"This is going to be way cooler than we realize. And going to scale way faster than we think, And I have been driving the car for years and the promise of self driving has been a little behind. But knowing what I know about what the car can do, I think it’s time, this is it," another user wrote.