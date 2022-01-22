Top 10 world news: US aid arrives in Ukraine, Covid surge in Taiwan, Brazil, and more

As tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine, the first shipment of assistance sent by the United States to Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the US Embassy informed on Saturday (January 22). Also, UK-based Space Entertainment Enterprise has signed a deal to launch the first entertainment studio in space. Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, who are the producers of an upcoming Tom Cruise movie set in space, announced that they have signed a deal to build a fully operational movie studio.

First part of US defence aid arrives in Ukraine; Germany will not supply weapons to Kyiv for now

As tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine, the first shipment of assistance sent by the United States to Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the US Embassy informed on Saturday (January 22).

Will COVID-19 start diminishing in 2022 or the world will see new variants?

Some countries around the world are witnessing a record rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Donald Trump ordered to seize voting machines after electoral loss: Report

After his defeat in the 2020 elections, Donald Trump allegedly drafted an executive order directing the US’ top military leader to seize voting machines, a report has revealed.

Afghan woman in hiding speaks with Hillary Clinton, talks about what changed after Taliban takeover

One Afghan woman hiding from the Taliban recently spoke to former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on a podcast show hosted by BBC on women and war called ‘Women Building Peace’.

The first ever space-based entertainment studio is all set to launch in 2024

UK-based Space Entertainment Enterprise has signed a deal to launch the first entertainment studio in space. Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, who are the producers of an upcoming Tom Cruise movie set in space, announced that they have signed a deal to build a fully operational movie studio.

Rio de Janeiro postpones Carnival parades as Omicron cases spike

As coronavirus cases are increasing in Brazil, the carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro have been postponed. They will now be held in late April and not the final weekend of February.

Taiwan sees a surge in Covid cases ahead of Lunar New Year

Taiwan is reporting a surge in Covid cases just ahead of the Lunar New Year. The region has reported several clusters as the Omicron variant of coronavirus is leading a new wave.

US: 49-year-old man found dead at home surrounded by 125 snakes

In a horrifying incident, a US man was found dead at his home surrounded by snakes. The 49-year-old man who lived in Charles County in Maryland was surrounded by at least 125 snakes, including the highly venomous cobras and black mambas.

India: Six people dead, more than 20 injured in fire at Mumbai high-rise

At least six people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a building fire in an Indian city Mumbai on Saturday (January 22), an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

Two LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian encounter

Two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit have been killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kilbal area of Shopian district. The identification of the terrorists is yet to be known.